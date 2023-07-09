Tanzanian government releases US$86 million for construction of new public secondary schools

The government of Tanzania has released 208 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 86 million U.S. dollars) for the construction of new public secondary schools across the country to accommodate new entrants in January 2024, an official said on Saturday.

Deogratius Ndejembi, deputy minister of state in the President’s Office responsible for regional administration and local government, said the new public secondary schools will be built in all district councils to accommodate Form One students scheduled to start studies in January 2024.

A statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said Ndejembi revealed the release of the money when he was asked by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa to address a public rally in Mkunwa village in Mtwara Rural district council.

Ndejembi, who was on the prime minister’s official visit to Mtwara Region, said district council directors have been directed to oversee the construction of the schools by November 2023.

For his part, Majaliwa directed the state-run Tanzania Buildings Agency, the contractor for the new secondary schools, to make sure that they completed the task on the scheduled time. Enditem