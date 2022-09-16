Tanzanian government urged to curb insecurity caused by juvenile criminals

Tanzania’s parliament on Thursday urged the government to take urgent measures to curb crimes committed by juvenile criminals, especially in urban centers.

Tulia Ackson, the parliament speaker, said the government should address the growing insecurity caused by juvenile criminals with urgency before the situation is getting out of control.

“The government should protect the lives of people and their property,” said the speaker in response to two Members of Parliament who had asked what the government was doing to deal with the problem.

Bona Kamoli, a Member of Parliament for the Segerea constituency in Dar es Salaam, and Bahati Ndingo, a Member of Parliament on women’s special seats, said the juvenile criminals were causing fear and panic to people in some parts of the country.

On Wednesday, about 10 juvenile criminals armed with machetes raided a house at Kawe on the outskirts of the commercial capital of Dar es Salaam and killed a sophomore at the University of Dar es Salaam’s School of Journalism and Mass Communications, said police.

On Tuesday, law enforcement authorities said they had put in place strategies aimed at controlling youth criminal gangs that have been wreaking havoc in urban centers.

The Minister for Home Affairs Hamad Masauni said the strategies include the deployment of more police in wards and securing new police vehicles to strengthen patrols.

The juvenile mobsters, operating in groups, have been using machetes to rob people of their valuables, including money, especially in the suburbs of Dar es Salaam.