A team of medical experts has urged the government of Tanzania to take contingency and response plans against COVID-19, including the resumption of releasing data on the viral disease.

The more than 15 experts who are members of a special team formed last month by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan to evaluate the COVID-19 pandemic in the country made the appeal when they submitted their report to the president at the State House in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam on Monday.

Said Aboud, the chairman of the team, said the government should disclose the current situation of COVID-19 in the country and take necessary interventions.

The government should release correct statistics of COVID-19 cases to the public and the World Health Organization (WHO), the report said.

Tanzania last released data on COVID-19 more than a year ago, showing that the country had 509 cases and 21 deaths.

The report has also advised the government to make preparations and allow COVID-19 vaccines that have been listed and approved by the WHO.

According to the report, priority on COVID-19 vaccinations should be given to health workers, frontline workers in the tourism sector, the hospitality industry, borders and religious leaders.

Priority on COVID-19 vaccines should also be given to people aged above 50 years old, people with chronic ailments such as diabetes, hypertension, kidney and respiratory disorders, defense and security personnel and those traveling abroad, said the report.

The report also urged the government to support Tanzania’s national health laboratory and other laboratories to improve their capacities in testing COVID-19.