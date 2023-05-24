Tanzanian government urged to privatize operations of major port to enhance efficiency

A section of Tanzanian members of Parliament on Tuesday urged the government to privatize operations of Dar es Salaam port, the country’s major port, to enhance its efficiency.

While debating the Ministry of Works and Transport budget estimates for the 2023/2024 financial year, the lawmakers said allowing the private sector to operate services will transform the port.

Oran Njeza, the MP for Mbeya Rural constituency in the Mbeya region, appealed to the government to manage the Dar es Salaam port through the public-private partnerships (PPP) agreements.

Jerry Silaa, the MP for Ukonga constituency in the Dar es Salaam region, commended the government for measures it has taken to upgrade the Dar es Salaam port but he said the government should attract potential private investors to run the port for improved productivity.

“We need to hand over operations of Dar es Salaam port to keen and competitive investors who will bring change and provide the country with enough revenues,” said Elibariki Kingu, the MP for Singida West constituency in the Singida region. Enditem