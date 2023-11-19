Tanzanian government urged to revive implementation of stalled development projects

A cross-section of Tanzanian members of Parliament (MP) on Wednesday urged the government to revive the implementation of what they described as stalled development projects.

Debating the proposed national development plan and the proposed national budget for the upcoming financial year, which begins July 1, 2024, and ends June 30, 2025, the lawmakers said the stalled implementation of some of the development projects has been caused by poor management.

They said the proposed national development plan and the proposed national budget for the upcoming financial year should focus on the revival of the stalled development projects countrywide.

Neema Lugangira, an MP for women’s special seats in the Kagera region, told the House in the capital of Dodoma that the proposed national development plan and the proposed national budget remained silent on strategies the government will take to revive the stalled projects.

Mwita Getere, an MP for the Bunda constituency in the Mara region, mentioned some of the stalled projects, such as the milk processing factory in the Mara region and the Moshi-Musoma railway line project covering 443 km.

He cited another stalled project, the Msimbazi Basin Development Project, in the port city of Dar es Salaam, which has been delayed for the past 20 years.

The project seeks to help reduce the flood exposure of more than 300,000 people, including many low-income communities, while providing access to better infrastructure and services.