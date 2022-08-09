Tanzanian leader calls for transformation of state-run firm

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Monday directed the National Ranching Company Limited (NARCO) to transform its performance or face consequences.

Speaking at the climax of the 19th Farmers’ Agricultural show in Mbeya region, President Hassan said NARCO was not fulfilling its role of overseeing large scale commercial ranching.

“Instead, NARCO is only investing in taking care of livestock owned by private individuals, something that is preventing the state-run company from operating commercially,” said the head of state.

President Hassan gave an example saying in all NARCO’s 14 ranches across the country there are 155,554 animals out of which 22,842 animals are owned by NARCO and the remaining are owned by private individuals.

She said: “NARCO owns only 15 percent of all livestock in the ranches. The company has failed to fulfill the goals of its establishment.”

Hassan directed the NARCO board of directors to conduct an assessment of all ranches to ensure that the government benefit from them.

She directed that the assessment should be done without delay and give her feedback.