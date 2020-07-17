Tanzanian President John Magufuli on Thursday denied reports that he has promised to provide support to some officials seeking nomination for the parliamentary race on the ticket of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party.

“I have not asked anybody to vie for parliamentary seats. If there are people claiming that I have promised them my support they are liars,” said Magufuli, who doubles as national chairman of the ruling party.

He made the denial following reports, that the president had asked some officials to collect the nomination forms, promising them his full support.

CCM members, including ministers, regional commissioners, heads of government agencies and district commissioners, on July 13 started collecting and filling forms seeking endorsement from the party to contest for parliamentary seats in the October general election.

According to a timetable released by CCM, prospective candidates seeking approval to vie for parliamentary seats were free to pick the forms until July 17 and names to be approved by the ruling party will be released on July 19.

