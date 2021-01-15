Tanzanian President John Magufuli on Thursday pledged support for Zanzibar’s newly formed Government of National Unity (GNU) that looked forward to making the archipelago prosperous.

A statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications in Chato of Geita region said President Magufuli made the pledge during talks with Zanzibar’s President Hussein Ali Mwinyi and First Vice-President Seif Sharif Hamad.

Mwinyi who won Zanzibar’s October 2020 presidential election on the platform of the ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi formed the GNU with opposition ACT-Wazalendo. Hamad who was the presidential candidate for the opposition party was appointed First Vice-President in the GNU.

President Magufuli commended Hamad for accepting to form the GNU, saying the focus now should be the economic development of Zanzibar.

“I am looking forward to seeing the GNU overseeing Zanzibar’s massive economic and social transformation,” said Magufuli.

For their part, Mwinyi and Hamad thanked their host and pledged to work closely towards turning Zanzibar into an economic hub. Zanzibar merged with Tanganyika in 1964 to form the United Republic of Tanzania. The Zanzibar government has its own parliament and president.