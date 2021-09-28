Tanzanian leader warns against abuse of fast-track vaccination campaign

By
xinhua
-
0
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan (Front) delivers a speech in Dodoma, capital of Tanzania, on March 31, 2021. Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Wednesday announced the appointment of new finance minister and foreign minister in a cabinet reshuffle. (Tanzanian State House/Handout via Xinhua)
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan (Front) delivers a speech in Dodoma, capital of Tanzania, on March 31, 2021. Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Wednesday announced the appointment of new finance minister and foreign minister in a cabinet reshuffle. (Tanzanian State House/Handout via Xinhua)

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Monday warned against abusing the recently introduced fast-track vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

Addressing the Association of Local Authorities in Tanzania annual general meeting in the capital Dodoma, Hassan said reports indicated that some health workers were moving house to house forcing people to get the jabs.

“Vaccination against the COVID-19 pandemic is voluntary. People will turn up in big numbers to get the jabs if there is enough awareness creation on the importance of the vaccination,” she told the meeting broadcast live by state-run Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation.

Gerson Msigwa, Tanzania’s government chief spokesperson, said on Sunday that more than 400,000 people had been vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the vaccination has gained momentum since the government launched a campaign aimed at fast-tracking vaccination against COVID-19 on Sept. 20.

The fast-track vaccination campaign saw the number of vaccination centers increased from 550 to 6,784 across the east African nation. Enditem

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807
Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here