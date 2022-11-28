Tanzanian marine police impound 70,000 liters of smuggled edible oil

Tanzanian marine police said on Saturday they had impounded 3,500 jerrycans containing a total of 70,000 liters of edible oil.

Sokoro Moshi, the Tanzania marine police commander, told a news conference in Dar es Salaam that the edible oil was seized on Thursday in the Indian Ocean as it was being smuggled out of Zanzibar to southern Tanzania mainland’s region of Lindi.

Moshi said police were also holding 10 suspects in connection with the contraband. Enditem