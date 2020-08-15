Tanzanian Minister for Home Affairs, George Simbachawene, will start a five-day inspection visit to refugee camps in three western regions in the country, a statement by the ministry said.

The statement issued on Saturday by the ministry’s communications unit said Simbachawene will visit refugee camps in Kigoma, Katavi and Tabora regions.

The statement said during the visit, Simbachawene who will be accompanied by officials from the Refugee Services Department in his ministry, will hold talks with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration.

The minister’s main agenda of the visit will be to continue convincing Burundian refugees in Tanzania to return to their country on voluntary repatriation that started in September 2017.

According to the UNHCR, since start of the voluntary repatriation, some 87,000 Burundi refugees have been assisted to return to their country from Tanzania.

Tanzania currently hosts about 164,000 Burundian refugees in the country.