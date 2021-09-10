Tanzanian MPs appeal to government to buy maize stockpiles

Tanzanian Members of Parliament on Thursday requested the government to urgently release 100 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 43 million U.S. dollars) for buying maize stockpiles from farmers across the country.

Debating the maize stockpiles crisis in parliament in the capital of Dodoma, Justin Nyamoga, an MP for Kilolo constituency in Iringa region, said the country might face food shortage in the coming year as farmers will not cultivate the food crop over fears of market crisis.

Christopher Ole-Sendeka, an MP for Simanjiro constituency in Manyara region, said the government must source funds from the treasury to rescue maize farmers from falling prices.

In response to the MPs, the Minister for Agriculture Adolf Mkenda said the government has entered into a contract with the World Food Program (WFP) to buy 200,000 metric tons of maize from the farmers.

Regions with stockpiles of maize are Katavi, Ruvuma, Njombe, Songwe, Mbeya, Rukwa, Iringa, Tabora and parts of Dodoma and Manyara, according to authorities. Enditem