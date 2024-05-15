Tanzanian MPs call for reduction in royalties, levies on fisheries products

Members of Parliament in Tanzania have urged the government to reduce the royalties and levies imposed on fisheries products to boost the industry.

The parliamentary standing committee on industry, trade, agriculture and livestock said that these royalties and levies hinder efforts to improve the welfare of fishermen and their families.

Deodatus Mwanyika, the committee chairperson, presented the lawmakers’ views in parliament in response to the 2024/2025 financial year budget proposals tabled by Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdallah Ulega.

The parliament members emphasized the need for the government to continue removing unnecessary royalties and levies on fisheries products to enable the sector to improve people’s welfare and contribute more effectively to economic growth.

In his response, Ulega said that the government is implementing measures to protect various marine species and promote sustainable fisheries. He told the House that the sector has created employment for six million Tanzanians, including providing direct employment for 198,475 fishermen.