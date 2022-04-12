Tanzanian MPs tout for irrigation farming to boost GDP growth

Tanzanian Members of Parliament on Monday urged the government to heavily invest in irrigation farming that stood better chance of boosting the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth.

Debating the 2022/2023 budget proposals for the Prime Minister’s Office, the lawmakers observed that the government should also invest in agricultural research and seed production to make agriculture more productive.

Building and developing irrigation infrastructure is crucial to attaining impressive agricultural yields that could contribute to the GDP growth, said Daniel Sillo, an MP for Babati Rural constituency.’

“Creating special agricultural areas and improving research to produce the best seeds in the country are some of the things that the government needs to do,” he told the House in the capital Dodoma.

Jason Rweikiza, an MP Bukoba Rural constituency, called on the government to make better use of the country’s rivers and lakes for irrigation farming.

Rweikiza urged the government to form a task force that can analyze camp farming where unemployed youth can be provided land, loans, fertilizer and agriculture inputs that could enable them to engage in productive farming.

In his budget proposals tabled in parliament last week, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said in the 2021/2022 financial year, a total of 3,600 youth were trained on modern farming methods using the latest technologies. Enditem