Tanzanian MPs urge for building more polytechnic schools to impart skills to youth

Tanzanian members of Parliament on Wednesday urged the government to build more polytechnic schools to enable the youth to keep pace with the competitive local and global job market.

They said the country’s industrialization agenda would not be realized if the country lacked graduates with vocational skills.

The MPs were debating the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology budget proposals for the 2022/2023 financial year in Parliament in Dodoma, the capital of Tanzania. The lawmakers observed that is high time the new education curriculum, which is under review, placed much emphasis on technical and life skills education instead of theories.

Katani Katani, an MP for the Tandahimba constituency in the Mtwara region, urged the government to build more polytechnic schools instead of producing more university graduates who end up applying for jobs in various offices. Vedasto Manyinyi, an MP for Musoma Urban constituency in the Mara region, said in order to realize the industrialization drive, strong emphasis should be placed on strengthening vocational education.

Adolf Mkenda, the minister for Education, Science and Technology, said the government is finalizing a review of the 2014 Tanzania education and training policy and curriculum with a view to introducing vocational education in primary and secondary schools aimed at improving skills in students. Enditem