Tanzanian MPs urge government to improve vocational education, training budget

Tanzanian Members of Parliament on Tuesday urged the government to increase the budget for vocational education and training to ensure that youth acquire the necessary skills to thrive in the evolving job market and contribute to sustainable economic growth.

The appeal was made in parliament by the chairperson of the parliamentary standing committee on education, culture and sports, Husna Sekiboko, in response to budget proposals for the 2024/2025 financial year for the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology after it was presented in the House.

Sekiboko said lawmakers of the committee felt that vocational education and training lacked competent manpower, including teachers and training and learning facilities.

She told the House in the capital Dodoma that the construction of vocational training colleges across the country should go in tandem with the recruitment of competent teachers.

According to the National Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, Tanzania has 1,335 technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions, out of which 471 are technical institutions, 809 are vocational institutions and 55 are Folk Development Colleges.

Minister for Education, Science and Technology Adolf Mkenda said the government has prepared TVET quality assurance handbooks and TVET curricula development manuals for strengthening vocational education and training.