Tanzanian official urges African countries to join forces against corruption

A Tanzanian government cabinet minister on Monday urged African countries to join forces in fighting corruption.

“The fight against corruption cannot be achieved singlehandedly. It needs joint efforts by all African countries,” said George Simbachawene, minister of state in the President’s Office responsible for public service management and good governance when he addressed a workshop ahead of the African Anti-Corruption Day, which falls on Tuesday.

African countries should enact similar anti-corruption laws, he told the workshop in Tanzania’s northern city of Arusha.

“Tactics to fight corruption should change according to the advancing science and technology,” Simbachawene said.

He said corruption in Africa was still prevalent and cannot be fought overnight.

The African Union designated July 11 as African Anti-Corruption Day, an opportunity to pause and reflect on the role of corruption in the lives of ordinary Africans and to share good lessons and practices in the fight against corruption.