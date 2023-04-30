Tanzanian parliament orders environmental body to end noise pollution

Deputy speaker of the Tanzanian parliament Mussa Azan Zungu on Monday ordered the country’s environmental body to end the noise pollution.

The state-run National Environment Management Council (NEMC) should address the issue before the situation is out of control, said Zungu, who was speaking in the House chamber. “Noise pollution can cause health problems for people, including the elderly, across the country.”

Selemani Jafo, the minister of State in the Vice-President’s Office responsible for Union and Environment, in February announced a one-week ultimatum to noise polluters. He told the noise polluters to rectify their businesses before they faced the music, including closing down their undertakings.

A report by the NEMC mentioned 12 major noise polluters, including bars and lounges, said Jafo, citing leading regions with noise pollution as Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mwanza, Dodoma, Kigoma, Mtwara and Morogoro. Enditem