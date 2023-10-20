Tanzanian PM invites Italian investors in manufacturing industries, tourism

Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Thursday invited Italian investors to the East African nation to invest in manufacturing industries and tourism, assuring them that the investment environment was conducive.

A statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said Majaliwa made the invitation when he addressed the 3rd Tanzania-Italy Business and Investment Forum held in Milan, Italy, on the sidelines of the World Food Forum in Rome where he represented President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

“Tanzania boasts of abundant raw materials for manufacturing industries with a huge market geographically,” said Majaliwa.

He mentioned sectors in which the Italian investors could invest, including agriculture, mining, fisheries, livestock, health, tourism, and information and communications technology.

Majaliwa also invited Italian tour companies and agents to invest in the hospitality industry to support Tanzania’s efforts aimed at promoting the tourism industry.

More than 300 investors and businessmen from the two countries attended the 3rd Tanzania-Italy Business and Investment Forum, said the statement, adding that Tanzania was also represented by senior officials from the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation, the Tanzania Trade Development Authority, the Tanzania Investment Center, and the Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority.