Tanzanian PM launches fair marking union between Tanganyika, Zanzibar

Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Sunday launched the 58th Union Trade and Services Fair as part of celebrations marking the union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar that formed the United Republic of Tanzania on April 26, 1964.

Launching the trade fair in Zanzibar, Majaliwa urged Tanzanian businesspeople to grasp opportunities in the East African Community (EAC), the Southern African Development Community (SADC), and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“These regional blocs provide business opportunities that could boost trade and improve our economic growth,” Majaliwa said.

He said the recent admission of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) into the EAC is also another added business opportunity for the Tanzanian business community.

The DRC became the seventh member of the EAC in March 2022, joining Burundi, Kenya, South Sudan, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda.

The AfCFTA has a population of about 1.3 billion people and a combined gross domestic product (GDP) of about 3.4 trillion U.S. dollars. Enditem