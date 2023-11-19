Tanzanian PM orders arrest of livestock keepers for grazing animals in farms

Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Wednesday ordered police to arrest all livestock keepers who have grazed their animals in farm crops in the country’s southern region of Lindi.

“The livestock keepers should be arrested and sent to court for causing food shortages in areas where they grazed their animals in farm crops. Nobody is above the law,” Majaliwa ordered the Lindi regional police commander.

A statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said Majaliwa made the order on his visit to inspect development projects in the Ruangwa district in the Lindi region where he saw farm crops ruined by cattle belonging to the livestock keepers.

He urged farmers to continue with their farming activities, assuring them of government protection.

Majaliwa told village authorities to ensure livestock keepers stop encroaching on areas earmarked for farming activities.