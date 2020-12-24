Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Tuesday ordered relevant authorities to create a special database for engineers dealing with construction of bridges.

A statement by the Prime Minister’s Office quoted Majaliwa as saying that the database should be created by the Tanzania National Roads Agency which is under the Ministry of Works and Transport.

“Bridge experts to be listed in the database will be responsible for construction of all bridges in the country,” he said after inspecting construction of the 1.03-kilometer Tanzanite Bridge over the Indian Ocean linking the Barack Obama Drive and Coco Beach in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

Majaliwa said he was impressed by progress made of the construction of the Tanzanite Bridge and hoped that it will be completed in 2021 as planned.

Upon completion in 2021, the bridge will ease traffic congestion in the commercial capital. Enditem