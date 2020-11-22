Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Saturday ordered all regional commissioners to inspect all cement factories and prosecute owners found hoarding the commodity.

He said the inspection should also involve cement sales agents and retailers of the commodity across the country. A statement by the Prime Minister’s Office in the capital Dodoma said the he made the order in a video conference with the regional commissioners.

Majaliwa said reports submitted to him from the regional commissioners have indicated that there was shortage of cement and it was being sold at hiked prices.

On Nov. 16, Majaliwa ordered an investigation into cement price hikes, saying the probe should be completed within four days.

Speaking shortly after he was sworn in by President John Magufuli at Chamwino State House in the capital Dodoma, Majaliwa said that “my first assignment as Prime Minister is to investigate causes that have led to the hiking of cement prices.”