Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Wednesday collected nomination forms seeking approval from the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party to enable him to vie for a parliamentary seat for Ruangwa constituency in Lindi region in the October general elections.

A statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said Majaliwa collected the forms, filled them accordingly and returned them to the CCM office in Ruangwa district.

Majaliwa, who is seeking re-election for the Ruangwa constituency parliamentary seat, has been an MP for the area since 2010. Majaliwa, 58, was appointed prime minister by President John Magufuli after the 2015 general election.

On July 11, the CCM national congress endorsed Magufuli as its candidate in the country’s general election slated for October.

Magufuli, who is seeking to be re-elected for a second and final five-year term in office, won support from all 1,822 delegates to the CCM national congress at the Jakaya Kikwete Convention Center in the capital, Dodoma.Last Friday, the CCM picked Minister of Defense and National Service Hussein Mwinyi as presidential candidate for Tanzania’s Zanzibar, which forms the union with Tanzanian mainland.

