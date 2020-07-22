Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Wednesday urged the country’s anti-graft watchdog to protect those who gave information on corrupt practices.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new office for the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Chamwino district in Dodoma region, Majaliwa said, “Members of the public should not hesitate to give information on corrupt practices, PCCB will protect you.”

Majaliwa said at an event broadcast live by state-run Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation that the newly reformed PCCB is trustful.

Speaking shortly after he had inaugurated the PCCB office, President John Magufuli praised the anti-graft body for excellent job in fighting corruption.

Magufuli made a catalogue of achievements made by PCCB during his administration, including recovery of foreign currencies, buildings, vehicles and farms that were stolen by greedy individuals. Enditem

