Tanzanian PM warns former Burundian refugees against poaching

Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Friday warned former Burundian refugees who have secured the east African nation’s citizenship to refrain from engaging in criminal acts, including poaching of wild animals.

Addressing a public rally at Mishamo refugee settlement on his second day official visit in Katavi region, Majaliwa also warned them against smuggling heavy firearms into the country.

In 2014, with the help of international donors, Tanzania decided to grant citizenship to at least 162,156 people who had fled violence in Burundi and their children.

“Intelligence reports indicate that some of the refugees who were granted with citizenship are engaging in poaching in Katavi and Mahale Mountains National Parks. This is unacceptable and should stop forthwith,” he said.

He said reliable information also showed that some of the refugees granted citizenship were also engaging in smuggling into the country of heavy firearms and they were also hosting illegal immigrants.

Majaliwa said more than 100 firearms, including 30 military weapons, were seized in a special crackdown on refugee settlements of Katumba and Mishamo in Mpanda district in Katavi region in 2020. Enditem