Tanzanian PM warns traders against random price hikes of commodities

Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Thursday warned traders to stop hiking of prices of commodities, including flour, edible oil and sugar, saying the malpractice is hurting innocent consumers.

“Some traders are hiking prices of commodities for personal gains,” Majaliwa told parliament in the capital Dodoma, adding that the government is closely monitoring the business malpractice.

The premier made the warning when he responded to Iddi Kassim, a member of Parliament for Msalala constituency in Shinyanga region, who had wanted to know measures the government was taking to control the situation.

Majaliwa admitted that there had been a tidal wave of price hiking in necessities, including building materials, by unfaithful traders who wanted to get rich in the blink of an eye.

He said the government has taken some measures to improve the business environment and ensure that investors and traders conduct their businesses in conducive environment but some of them were not being honest by hiking prices of commodities without any apparent reasons.

Majaliwa directed the Fair Competition Commission (FCC) to monitor the conduct of manufacturers and traders to ensure that prices are not hiked haphazardly. Enditem