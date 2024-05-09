Tanzanian police arrest 17 suspected drug dealers, seize 22 kg of cannabis

Tanzanian police announced on Wednesday that they have arrested 17 suspects in connection with the illegal possession of 22 kilograms of cannabis and 187 rolls of the illicit drug.

Kaster Ngonyani, the Katavi regional police commander, said that the suspects were apprehended and the cannabis seized during a special crackdown conducted in the region in April.

The suspects will face charges of illegal possession of illicit drugs once preliminary investigations are completed.