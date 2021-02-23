Tanzanian police said on Monday they have arrested four people in connection with disseminating false information on deaths caused by COVID-19, leaving the public in panic.

“The four suspects have been using social networks to disseminate the false information,” said Wankyo Nyigesa, the Coast Regional Police Commander. The suspects spread the false information, such as the government not taking action to contain the pandemic, through WhatsApp, Nyigesa told a news conference.

Nyigesa urged people to stop misusing social networks for disseminating false information about COVID-19, saying those found doing so will face the full force of the law.However, he urged people to observe preventive measures against the viral disease as prescribed by health experts.