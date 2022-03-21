Tanzanian police arrest old man for growing cannabis

Tanzanian police on Sunday arrested a 63-year-old man in connection with growing four hectares of cannabis in the country’s southern highlands region of Katavi.

Ally Makame, the Katavi regional police commander, said the man identified as Julius Lyamkolo was first found in possession of 250 grams of cannabis.

“When he was quizzed by police, the man admitted that he was growing the drugs in a four-hectare farm that he showed to the police,” Makame told a news conference.

Makame said the man cultivated the cannabis on a farm that he also grew maize in Kapanga village in Tanganyika district in the region.

In June 2020, police discovered about 100 hectares of cannabis in the Morogoro region’s five villages and arrested 12 suspects during an anti-narcotics operation.

Production, possession, transporting, selling, purchasing or use of cannabis in Tanzania is outlawed under the Drugs and Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Drugs Act, No. 9 of 1995. Enditem