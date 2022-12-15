Tanzanian police arrest suspected human trafficker

The Tanzanian police said on Wednesday that they have arrested a suspected human trafficker in connection with a series of trafficking incidents.

Singida Regional Police Commander Stella Mutabihirwa said the suspected human trafficker, identified as Hamad Abdallah, was arrested in Moshi District in Kilimanjaro Region near the border with Kenya.

“Police are still interrogating him in a move aimed at dismantling the human trafficking syndicate in which the suspect was part of,” Mutabihirwa told a news conference.

She said preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspect was involved in the trafficking of 36 illegal immigrants from five countries between January 2022 and November 2022.

Mutabihirwa said during the 11-month crackdown on illegal immigrants, police arrested three illegal immigrants from Kenya, nine from Ethiopia, 13 from Somalia, three from Eritrea, and eight from Burundi.

She said the suspect facilitated the transportation of the illegal immigrants to South Africa.

Mutabihirwa said during the crackdown, police impounded two vehicles that were used in ferrying the illegal immigrants.