Tanzanian police crack down on unqualified driving schools, colleges

Tanzanian police said Tuesday they have shut down 161 driving schools and colleges in the country for failure to meet required standards.

The police said in a statement that the driving schools and colleges were ordered to shut down after a crackdown conducted between March 1 and April 29 found them unqualified.

The statement said during the crackdown, 136 out of 297 inspected driving schools and colleges were found to have met the required standards for running them.

In mid-April, Tanzania’s traffic police commander Ramadhani Ng’anzi said poor training of drivers was one of the causes of accidents on the East African nation’s roads.

“All driving schools in the country will be inspected. Schools that will be found failing to meet required standards will be closed down,” he said.

According to Ng’anzi, most of the road accidents in the country were caused by unqualified drivers who had been trained in driving schools that did not meet the required standards.

In March, Jumanne Sagini, deputy minister for Home Affairs, said human errors were the leading cause of road accidents in Tanzania. Enditem