Tanzanian Police Identify Gunman in French Embassy Shooting as Terrorist

The man who shot dead four people near the French embassy in Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam city was a suicide terrorist who got radicalized through social media, a Tanzanian police official said on Thursday.

The investigation identified the gunman as Tanzanian national Hamza Mohammed. On August 25, he fatally shot three police officer and a security guard of the French embassy before shot dead by the police.

“Our investigation has found that Hamza was a terrorist,” Director of Criminal Investigation Camilius Wambura told reporters, as quoted by Africa News.

Describing Hamza as a “type of terrorists who are ready to die for their religion,” Wambura said the gunman long followed and learned from social media accounts disseminating content on such terrorists groups as the Islamic State (banned in Russia) and Al-Shabab, which is an affiliate of al-Qaeda (banned in Russia).