Tanzanian police seize 180 kg of cannabis, arrest 34 in Dar es Salaam

Tanzanian police said on Saturday they have seized 10 bags of cannabis weighing 180 kilograms and that 34 suspects were arrested in connection with the seizure in Dar es Salaam.

Muliro Jumanne, police commander of the Dar es Salaam special zone, said the cannabis was seized in the Kinondoni suburb of the business capital after police were tipped off by members of the public.

Jumanne told a news conference that after the seizure of the cannabis police launched a special operation that resulted in the arrest of the 34 suspects.

The suspects were found in possession of army combat uniforms belonging to the Tanzania People’s Defense Forces, binoculars, six motorcycles and one tricycle.

“The motorcycles and the tricycle were stolen from different people in the business capital,” Jumanne said, adding that the suspects will be charged in court after completion of investigations. Enditem