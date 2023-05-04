Tanzanian police seize 500 packets of cigarettes mixed with cannabis

Tanzanian police said Wednesday they have seized 500 packets of cigarettes mixed with cannabis at Tunduma on the Tanzania-Zambia border.

Theopista Mallya, the Songwe regional police commander, told a news conference held in Songwe Region, where Tunduma is located, the cigarettes mixed with cannabis weighing eight kg were seized on April 29 while being transported from Zimbabwe to Tanzania on a bus.

He said the cigarettes that were hidden behind the bus driver’s seat were discovered during an inspection by police and officials with the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA).

“The bus was plying from Zimbabwe to the port city of Dar es Salaam,” said Mallya, adding that police were holding the conductor of the bus for questioning. Enditem