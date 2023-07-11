Tanzanian police seize four elephant tusks, arrest two suspected poachers

Tanzanian police have seized four elephant tusks weighing 120 kilograms and detained two suspected poachers, an official said Monday.

The tusks were seized on Sunday afternoon in Handeni district in the Tanga region in northern Tanzania after police intercepted a motorcycle ferrying the tusks, said Albert Msando, the Handeni district commissioner.

The suspects were also found in possession of two muzzleloaders and dozens of rounds of ammunition, Msando said, adding that the police have launched a manhunt for other suspects. Enditem