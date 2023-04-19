Tanzanian police to launch crackdown on unqualified driving schools

Ramadhani Ng’anzi, Tanzania’s traffic police commander, on Tuesday announced that preparations are in the final stages to launch a crackdown on unqualified driving schools across the country.

Ng’anzi said poor training of drivers is one of the causes of accidents on the East African nation’s roads. “All driving schools in the country will be inspected. Schools that will be found failing to meet required standards will be closed down.”

During the inspection, the inspectors will look at the qualifications and competence of instructors and the curricula they were using, said Ng’anzi. “We want to make sure that drivers are qualified enough before they are granted driving licenses.”

According to Ng’anzi, most of the road accidents in the country are caused by unqualified drivers who have been trained in driving schools that do not meet the required standards.

In March, Jumanne Sagini, deputy minister for home affairs, said human errors were the leading cause of road accidents that claim people’s lives and cause property loss in Tanzania.

Sagini added that human errors, including drunk driving, driving at an excessive speed, and violations of road safety rules and regulations, were among the causes of accidents on the country’s roads. Enditem