Tanzanian president appointed as advisory board member of Global Center on Adaptation

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been appointed as a member of the advisory board of the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA), the presidency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The GCA is an international organization working as a solutions broker to accelerate action and support for adaptation solutions, from the international to the local, in partnership with the public and private sectors, for a climate-resilient future.

The statement, issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications, said Hassan’s appointment was conveyed to her by Ban Ki-moon, chair of the GCA’s supervisory board and the 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations, on the sidelines of the Africa Climate Summit held recently in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

The statement said the appointment of Hassan was in recognition of Tanzania’s efforts toward adaption and mitigation against climate change.

The statement mentioned other members of the GCA advisory board as Senegalese President Macky Sall, Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, President of the African Development Bank Group Akinwumi Adesina, and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.