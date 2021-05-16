President Samia Suluhu Hassan

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Saturday appointed Salum Rashid Hamduni as new director general for the country’s Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau.

A statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications said Hamduni replaces John Mbungo who will be assigned other duties.

Hamduni, the new anti-corruption chief, is a career police officer while Mbungo, the outgoing PCCB chief is a brigadier general with the Tanzania People’s Defense Forces.

According to the statement, President Hassan also appointed 26 new regional commissioners. Last week, the head of state appointed 21 new High Court judges.

