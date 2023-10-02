Tanzanian president appoints new spokesperson

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed the chief government spokesperson, the presidency said in a statement released late Sunday.

The Directorate of Presidential Communications statement said Mobhare Matinyi was appointed as the new director of Tanzania Information Services and chief government spokesperson.

Prior to his new appointment, Matinyi, a professional journalist with vast experience, was the Temeke district commissioner in Dar es Salaam Region, said the statement.

Matinyi has replaced Gerson Msigwa who was recently appointed by the president as permanent secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports.