Tanzanian president calls for full protection of Kilimanjaro

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Friday urged citizens to fully protect iconic Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak, saying glaciers on the mountain were alarmingly shrinking.

“I recently flew over Mount Kilimanjaro by plane for about five times and I witnessed the deterioration of glaciers on top of the mountain,” President Hassan told a public rally at the foot of the mountain dubbed as Africa’s rooftop.

Mount Kilimanjaro, one of Tanzania’s leading tourist destinations, is about 5,895 meters above sea level. Roughly 50,000 trekkers from across the world attempt to reach the summit of the mountain annually.

She said massive efforts should be directed at the protection of the world’s tourist attraction to avoid further disappearance of the glaciers. Enditem