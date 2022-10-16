Tanzanian president calls for measures to curb gold smuggling

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Saturday urged relevant authorities to take measures to curb smuggling of gold out of the country.

Addressing a public rally at the end of her one-day tour of Geita region, President Hassan said there had been reports of seizure of gold that was being smuggled out of the country.

“Geita region is one of the leading minerals producers in the country. The Ministry of Minerals and other stakeholders should ensure that our gold is not smuggled out of the country,” she said in the address televised by state-run Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation after she had inspected a private-owned gold refinery.

The head of state said Tanzania has started to build gold refineries intended to add value to gold produced in the country. She directed the Ministry of Minerals to review taxes charged to operating gold refineries in order to make them friendlier.

The president also directed the state-run Geological Survey of Tanzania to help artisanal miners in identifying areas that were suitable for mining activities. Enditem