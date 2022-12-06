Tanzanian president calls for women empowerment in decision-making

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has called for the empowerment of women in decision-making.

Hassan made the call on Saturday when she addressed the 4th meeting of the African Women Leaders Network in Zanzibar.

Women’s development has been affected by a range of challenges, including a lack of resources, marginalization, and exclusion in decision-making, she said, adding that her administration will continue appreciating the contribution made by women in various sectors.

Hassan said Tanzania is moving in the right direction towards the involvement of women in decision-making authorities, giving an example of an increase in women members of parliament from 21.5 percent in 2005 to 37 percent in 2022, and nine women cabinet ministers. Enditem