Tanzanian president commissions drilling of over 60,000 irrigation wells

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Tuesday commissioned the drilling of 67,800 water wells for irrigation farming across the country.

Hassan commissioned the drilling of the water wells shortly before she closed down the one-week Farmers’ Agricultural Show, also known as the Nanenane Show, in south Tanzania’s Mbeya Region.

Hussein Bashe, the Minister for Agriculture, said each one of the 67,800 wells will be used by 16 smallholder farmers for irrigating their farms in the country’s 184 district councils.

“This arrangement is intended to irrigate more than two million hectares by 2025,” said Bashe.

Opening the agricultural show on Aug. 1, Vice President Philip Mpango said the government has increased the budget for agriculture to create more irrigation schemes across the country, adding that plans were also in place to revive old irrigation schemes and build new ones.