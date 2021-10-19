Tanzanian president inspects US$7.4 million meat factory

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan (Front) delivers a speech in Dodoma, capital of Tanzania, on March 31, 2021. Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Wednesday announced the appointment of new finance minister and foreign minister in a cabinet reshuffle. (Tanzanian State House/Handout via Xinhua)
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Monday inspected a 17 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 7.4 million U.S. dollars) state-of-the-art meat factory located on the east African nation’s northern border with Kenya.

Shabbir Virjee, the director of the new meat factory called Eliya Food Overseas Limited said the factory that started operations in Dec. 2020 has the capacity to process 20 tonnes of beef a day and 20 tonnes of goat meat a day.

Virjee told the president who was on a one-day working tour of Longido district in Arusha region that the factory planned to hit 80 percent of its production from the current 30 percent by the end of 2021.

Speaking after she had inspected the factory, President Hassan reiterated her pledge to protect investors by creating favorable business atmosphere for them. Enditem

