Tanzanian president launches key step for major hydropower project

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Thursday closed a diversion tunnel gate for the Julius Nyerere Hydroelectric Power Project (JNHPP), signaling the filling of water into a dam built along the lower valley of the Rufiji River in Coast and Morogoro regions.

Hassan pressed a button to signal the closing of the diversion tunnel gate for the 2,115-megawatt project.

“Today is a historic day as it marks a journey toward the completion of the state-of-the-art hydropower project that has reached 78.68 percent,” said Hassan.

The head of state vowed to oversee the implementation of the project to its completion as scheduled.

She said apart from transforming the generation and supply of reliable electricity for both domestic and industrial use, the JNHPP will help control flooding of the Rufiji River, promote tourism, and improve fisheries and irrigation farming.

Minister of Energy January Makamba said the closing of the diversion tunnel gate by the president signaled significant momentum in the implementation of the project.

“The dam to be used to generate water measures about 916 square kilometers, making it more of a lake than a dam given its vast size,” said Makamba. Enditem