Tanzanian president mourns deaths of over 300 South Africans killed by floods

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Friday sent a condolence message to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa following the deaths of more than 300 people killed by floods.

“On behalf of the Government & the people of Tanzania, I convey my sincere condolences to President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa following the death of our brothers & sisters in KwaZulu-Natal caused by floods,” President Hassan, who is on an official visit to the United States, said in her official tweet. “We are praying for the lost souls and quick recovery of the injured.”

On Wednesday, heavy rains and flash floods in the KwaZulu-Natal province killed at least 341 people. The rains and flooding also destroyed houses and damaged infrastructure, including roads, according to South African media reports. Enditem