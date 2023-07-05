Tanzanian president on 3-day state visit to Malawi

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan is scheduled to visit Malawi from Wednesday at the invitation of her Malawian counterpart, Lazarus Chakwera, the Malawi foreign ministry has announced.

The Tanzanian leader will be engaged in a number of activities during her three-day state visit to Malawi, including a National Service of Worship, the commemoration of Malawi’s 59 Anniversary of Independence Thursday as a special guest of honor, and talks with the Malawian president, the ministry said in a statement issued Tuesday.

Hassan is also scheduled to visit one of the areas that were devastated by Tropical Cyclone Freddy in southern Malawi, accompanied by President Chakwera.

The disaster in March killed more than 1,000 people in Malawi, leaving over 600,000 people homeless and more than 2 million people affected.

“The state visit will consolidate the already strong Malawi-Tanzania bilateral relations which are based on historical ties, mutual interest to promote the living standards of the people of the two countries, traditional people-to-people exchanges, and a common interest in regional and global cooperation,” the statement said.

Tanzania was among neighboring countries that supported Malawi in coping with Tropical Cyclone Freddy, which devastated more than 15 districts and cities in southern Malawi.

In addition to deploying soldiers and helicopters to help in search and rescue operations during the disaster, the Tanzanian government donated 1 million U.S. dollars and relief supplies to help victims of Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Malawi. Enditem