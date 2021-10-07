Tanzanian president orders authorities to reduce levies on imported fuel

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Tuesday ordered relevant authorities to reduce levies imposed on imported fuel in the face of increased prices of the product in the global market.

A statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications at State House said president Hassan made the order after she had received a report from the Minister for Energy January Makamba that assessed the trend of the fuel business and prices in the country.

“The reduction of the fuel levies will result in reduction in skyrocketing fuel prices caused by increased prices of fuel in the world market,” she said.

President Hassan’s decision to order reduction of levies imposed on imported fuel is aimed at giving relief to consumers of the commodity following increased prices of fuel in the world market, said the statement. Enditem