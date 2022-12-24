Tanzanian president orders eviction of livestock from river basins

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Thursday ordered relevant authorities to evict livestock keepers that have invaded river basins to save the water catchments from degradation.

“The country’s river basins have been encroached on by livestock keepers for grazing their animals.

The situation is alarming and is detrimental to the water catchments,” said Hassan, adding that the eviction of the livestock from the river basins will help restore the smooth flow of water in the rivers.

The Great Ruaha River, with a basin catchment area of 83,970 square kilometers, has almost dried up after farmers and livestock keepers encroached on its upstream. Enditem